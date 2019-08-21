Dodgers' Corey Seager: Three-hit night

Seager went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI in Tuesday's 16-3 win over the Blue Jays.

The shortstop was one of seven Dodgers to reach base multiple times on a night in which the team reached double digits in runs for the sixth time in the second half. Though Seager has largely failed to live up to draft-day expectations this season, he's beginning to catch fire at the plate. Over his last eight games, he's batting .344 with three home runs and six doubles while striking out only twice.