Seager went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, three runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 11-6 win over the Rockies.

The shortstop is off to a blistering start to the campaign, reaching base eight times in his first 11 plate appearances, but opening the season in Coors Field can have that effect. Seager has every incentive to match or top last year's .943 OPS with free agency looming, and hitting near the top of a potent Dodgers lineup should provide him with plenty of opportunities to produce big counting stats in 2021.