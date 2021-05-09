site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Three singles
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Seager went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI in Saturday's 14-11 win over the Angels.
Seager reached base three times in the game's fourth and fifth innings, scoring twice in that stretch as the Dodgers tallied 11 runs. The game raised his line to .260/.361/.433.
