Dodgers' Corey Seager: Throwing without incident
Seager (elbow) completed throws across the diamond and to second base during his workout Saturday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
While Seager wasn't included in the lineup for the Dodgers' first Cactus League game Saturday versus the White Sox, there doesn't seem to be any concern about the shortstop's health outlook for Opening Day. He had already received clearance for most baseball activities upon reporting to camp this week and has now cleared one of the final obstacles in his recovery program by making throws from his defensive position. Seager might be ready for game action at some point during the upcoming week, though the Dodgers would likely use him at designated hitter before returning him to his normal role in the field.
More News
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Ready for most baseball activities•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Remains on track for Opening Day•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Confident in readiness for 2019•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Avoids arbitration•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Continues smooth recovery•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Nearing throwing program•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...
-
What changes in AL-only drafts?
Cutting the player pool in half creates a number of scarcities. Scott White highlights some...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleeper picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...