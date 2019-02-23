Dodgers' Corey Seager: Throwing without incident

Seager (elbow) completed throws across the diamond and to second base during his workout Saturday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

While Seager wasn't included in the lineup for the Dodgers' first Cactus League game Saturday versus the White Sox, there doesn't seem to be any concern about the shortstop's health outlook for Opening Day. He had already received clearance for most baseball activities upon reporting to camp this week and has now cleared one of the final obstacles in his recovery program by making throws from his defensive position. Seager might be ready for game action at some point during the upcoming week, though the Dodgers would likely use him at designated hitter before returning him to his normal role in the field.