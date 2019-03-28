Dodgers' Corey Seager: To sit Sunday

Seager, who is starting at shortstop and hitting second Thursday, will likely get Sunday's game off, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

He will still start Thursday, Friday and Saturday, so it's not particularly actionable news unless you play in a very, very shallow league. This could be a bit of a trend, where he gets planned maintenance days all season.

More News
Our Latest Stories