Dodgers' Corey Seager: Tommy John surgery scheduled for Friday

Seager (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery, Seager will begin a lengthy rehab process. Per Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers are hoping that Seager will be in full health by Opening Day for the 2019 season. With Seager out for the rest of the year, Chris Taylor will move from center field to shortstop.