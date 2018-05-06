Dodgers' Corey Seager: Tommy John surgery successful

Seager (elbow) had successful Tommy John surgery Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Seager is expected to make a full recovery, but won't get to prove it until next year, as he's already been ruled out for the season. Chris Taylor should receive the majority of starts at shortstop for the remainder of the season.

