Seager (hander) could be activated from the injured list as early as Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said the 27-year-old is scheduled to be evaluated Tuesday, and the shortstop could rejoin the active roster Wednesday if the evaluation goes well. Seager has been sidelined since mid-May with a fractured right hand, and he's been recently taking part in simulated games. The Dodgers could opt to send him on a rehab assignment if they deem he's not quite ready for major-league action.