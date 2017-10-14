Dodgers' Corey Seager: Will not travel to Chicago
Seager (back) will not travel with the Dodgers when the NLCS shifts to Chicago, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.
The talented young shortstop is dealing with a back injury that is preventing him from running or swinging a bat. Seager was left off the official NLCS roster, but there's a slim chance he plays if the Dodgers have to make a DL move. However, the fact that he won't travel to Chicago suggests that he won't be available until Game 6 at the earliest if the series makes it that far.
