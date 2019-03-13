Dodgers' Corey Seager: Will play defense Thursday

Seager (illness) will play defense in a minor-league contest Thursday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Seager had been delayed to start camp while he recovered from Tommy John surgery and hip surgery and then suffered a further delay when he came down with an illness. He had hit in minor-league action but will take the field for the first time since surgery Thursday. He'll have two weeks to get prepared for Opening Day.

