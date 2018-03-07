Dodgers' Corey Seager: Will play in minor-league game Monday
Seager (elbow) will play five innings at shortstop during a minor-league game Monday. Barring any setbacks, he will then take the field against the Rockies for Wednesday's Cactus League affair, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
This will mark Seager's spring debut in the field after participating in games as a designated hitter over the past few days. The 23-year-old has been dealing with an elbow issue for the entirety of the Dodgers' camp, but appears to be on track for Opening Day, especially if all goes well during the next week.
