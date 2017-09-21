Dodgers' Corey Seager: Will sit for several days
Manager Dave Roberts said Seager (ankle) will be out of the lineup "at least [the] next couple of days," David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
It may be best to hope for a Monday return, at the earliest, for Seager, who fouled a ball off his right ankle Wednesday. X-rays thankfully came back negative, so the elite shortstop should return sometime this season. Of course, with the Dodgers close to clinching home-field advantage in the playoffs -- despite their recent swoon and the Nationals gaining ground -- they may not be in a rush if Seager doesn't feel right. Given his murky timetable, his fantasy owners should line up an alternative.
More News
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...