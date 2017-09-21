Dodgers' Corey Seager: Will sit for several days

Manager Dave Roberts said Seager (ankle) will be out of the lineup "at least [the] next couple of days," David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

It may be best to hope for a Monday return, at the earliest, for Seager, who fouled a ball off his right ankle Wednesday. X-rays thankfully came back negative, so the elite shortstop should return sometime this season. Of course, with the Dodgers close to clinching home-field advantage in the playoffs -- despite their recent swoon and the Nationals gaining ground -- they may not be in a rush if Seager doesn't feel right. Given his murky timetable, his fantasy owners should line up an alternative.