Play

Dodgers' Corey Seager: Will sit for several days

Manager Dave Roberts said Seager (ankle) will be out of the lineup "at least [the] next couple of days," David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

It may be best to hope for a Monday return, at the earliest, for Seager, who fouled a ball off his right ankle Wednesday. X-rays thankfully came back negative, so the elite shortstop should return sometime this season. Of course, with the Dodgers close to clinching home-field advantage in the playoffs -- despite their recent swoon and the Nationals gaining ground -- they may not be in a rush if Seager doesn't feel right. Given his murky timetable, his fantasy owners should line up an alternative.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast