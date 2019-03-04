Dodgers' Corey Seager: Won't play Monday

Seager (elbow/hip) will no longer serve as the designated hitter in a minor-league spring game Monday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Seager was originally scheduled to take four or five at-bats Monday, but it now sounds like he'll do that later in the week. Manager Dave Roberts downplayed the decision to remove the shortstop from the lineup, noting that it was for "no reason other than that we have a B game Thursday and he was going to take some at-bats in that game." Seager, who is recovering from hip and elbow surgeries, has not been cleared to play defense at this point, though he's still expected to be ready for the start of the season.