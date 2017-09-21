Dodgers' Corey Seager: X-rays come back negative
X-rays on Seager's ankle came back negative, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Seager fouled a ball off his right ankle Wednesday night, and while he was able to stay in the contest, the Dodgers sent him for X-rays afterwards to make sure he wasn't dealing with anything more than a bruise. Everything checked out, which is good news, but his status for Thursday's series finale remains up in the air. Manager Dave Roberts recently stated that Seager would play every game for the remainder of the season, but the team may decide to give him an off day to keep him fresh ahead of the playoffs. After an 0-for-5 showing Wednesday, Seager is just 5-for-34 (.147) over his last nine games.
