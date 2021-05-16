site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Corey Seager: X-rays show broken hand
By
RotoWire Staff
Seager suffered a broken right hand in Saturday's win over the Dodgers, ESPN reports. X-rays after the game revealed the fracture.
The 27-year-old was removed from Saturday's contest after being struck on the right hand by a pitch. He's expected to be placed on the injured list Sunday.
