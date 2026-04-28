Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Batting leadoff as DH
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rushing is starting as the designated hitter and batting leadoff Tuesday versus the Marlins.
Not only is Tuesday's start Rushing's first in the leadoff role but also his first of the season in the top half of the order. This will be the 25-year-old's third career start as the designated hitter, as that role is typically reserved for Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is not in the batting lineup Tuesday as he focuses on his start as the pitcher.
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