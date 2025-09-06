Rushing was pulled from Friday's game versus Baltimore with a right lower-leg contusion.

Rushing needed to be helped off the field after fouling a ball off his leg in the sixth inning, but the fact that the Dodgers are calling his injury a bruise suggests he managed to escape without any fractures. Los Angeles is expected to be without Will Smith (hand) for the entirety of the series against the O's, so Rushing's injury could spell increased playing time for Ben Rortvedt.