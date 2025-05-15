Rushing is making his MLB debut Thursday night as the starting catcher and batting seventh against the Athletics.

With Will Smith getting to rest Thursday, Rushing will get his first major league action. Rushing was called up Wednesday with Austin Barnes being designated for assignment. While Rushing will serve as the back up catcher, he may also find time at first base or left field. The left-handed bat is set to get his first plate appearances against Athletics' right-hander Osvaldo Bido.