Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Blasts homer in four-hit game

Rushing went 4-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Sunday's 13-5 loss to the Angels.

Rushing recorded a hit in each of his at-bats, highlighted by a three-run homer off Jose Soriano in the sixth inning. It marked Rushing's first long ball since April 20. Fueled by a huge April, the 25-year-old is slashing .287/.363/.564 with eight homers, four doubles, 21 RBI and 18 runs across 113 plate appearances. Playing time can be difficult to come by with Shohei Ohtani entrenched at designated hitter and Will Smith behind the plate, though Rushing could see increased opportunities if Smith's neck injury results in additional absences or a stint on the injured list.