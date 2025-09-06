Rushing was removed from Friday's game against the Orioles with a right shin/knee injury, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Rushing was in quite a bit of pain after fouling a ball off his right leg in the sixth inning, and he had to be carried off the field by the Dodgers' training staff. The team will take a closer look at him to determine if he suffered any fractures as a result of the incident and should offer an update in the near future. With Will Smith (hand) also nursing an injury, Ben Rortvedt could be in line to make a few starts behind the plate over the next several days.