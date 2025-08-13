Rushing went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

Rushing had gone just 3-for-30 (.100) with no extra-base hits and 11 strikeouts over his previous 12 games. Despite the struggles at the plate, he continues to get semi-regular playing time as backup to Will Smith. Rushing is slashing .202/.269/.298 with two homers, 15 RBI, 11 runs scored and three doubles over his first 34 major-league games.