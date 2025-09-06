The Dodgers placed Rushing on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a bone bruise in his right shin, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

CT scans on Rushing's leg confirmed he didn't suffer a fracture after fouling a ball off his leg Friday, though he will still need to spend time on the injured list. Ben Rortvedt is expected to make a handful of starts at catcher with Will Smith nursing a hand injury, and the Dodgers will promote Chuckie Robinson from Triple-A to serve as extra backstop depth.