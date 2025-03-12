The Dodgers reassigned Rushing to minor-league camp Tuesday.
Rushing has breezed his way through the Dodgers' minor-league system and had a real chance to open the year on the Opening Day roster after slashing .273/.396/.511 over 169 Triple-A plate appearances in 2024. Instead, the Dodgers will give him a few more looks in the minors to start 2025, but he could certainly break through into Los Angeles if he continues to dominate in Triple-A.
More News
-
Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Getting reps at first base•
-
Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Set to be promoted to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Clear improvements this year•
-
Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Returns after injury•
-
Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Sidelined at High-A•
-
Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: On-base machine for Loons•