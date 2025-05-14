The Dodgers selected Rushing's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

With Austin Barnes having been designated for assignment in a corresponding move, Rushing will do some catching on days Will Smith has off. However, most of his playing time could come in the outfield, where Michael Conforto has struggled and Teoscar Hernandez (groin) and Tommy Edman (ankle) are injured. Rushing is also capable of playing first base, but at-bats will be hard to come by there with Freddie Freeman entrenched at the position. Rushing has slashed .308/.424/.514 with five home runs and a 29:21 K:BB over 132 plate appearances this season with Oklahoma City.