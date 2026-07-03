Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Reaches four times Thursday

Rushing went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, three total runs and four total RBI against San Diego in a 12-7 victory Thursday.

Los Angeles fell behind 6-0 before Rushing kicked off a comeback with a two-run homer to center field in the second inning. The young backstop added a sacrifice fly in the sixth frame and an RBI single in the eighth to round out his third four-hit performance of the campaign. Rushing has been holding down the fort behind the plate since Will Smith (neck) last played June 5. Over 20 contests in Smith's absence, Rushing is batting .258 with three homers, five doubles, 11 runs and 11 RBI.