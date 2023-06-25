Rushing (head) was back in action for High-A Great Lakes on Friday after missing time due to a head injury. He went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks and a run.

Rushing missed 10 days after getting hit on the head by a backswing in a game June 13. He was the Loons' designated hitter in his return and wasn't in the starting lineup Saturday, so the organization may be taking a cautious approach by easing the catching prospect back into action. Rushing has looked good in his first stint at the High-A level, slashing .260/.435/.494 with seven homers, 32 RBI. a stolen base and a 21.4 percent walk rate over 207 plate appearances.