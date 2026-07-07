Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Walks it off for Los Angeles

Rushing went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in an 11-inning, 8-7 win against the Rockies on Monday.

Rushing doubled and scored in his first two at-bats, but his most memorable hit of the night was an eleventh-inning single that plated the game-winning run for the Dodgers. The backstop has tallied multiple hits nine times this season, and he's recorded three-plus hits on four of those occasions. Rushing is holding down the fort quite well in the absence of Will Smith (neck), as on the campaign he's slashing .269/347/.503 with 10 home runs, 10 doubles, 30 runs and 30 RBI through 193 plate appearances.