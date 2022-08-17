Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Duffy (forearm) suffered a setback and that it's "pretty unlikely" the left-hander returns this season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

A return in 2022 hasn't been completely ruled out for the 33-year-old, but the setback is apparently significant enough to potentially end his season. Duffy was traded from Kansas City to Los Angeles at the trade deadline last year and re-signed during the offseason, but he has yet to see game action for the Dodgers while recovering from the left forearm flexor strain, and he may not debut for the team this year.