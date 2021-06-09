Cartaya is slashing .389/.439/.917 with five home runs and 13 RBI across 36 at-bats with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga.

The backstop prospect has had little trouble with Low-A pitching this season, collecting at least one hit in each of his nine contests. He belted two home runs Sunday to give him five on the season. At only 19 years of age, Cartaya has plenty of time to develop in the Dodgers' minor-league system, but he could be on the fast track to a promotion if he continues to dominate at his current level.