Cartaya returned from a hand injury Thursday, but he's gone 0-for-8 with five strikeouts in two games for High-A Great Lakes since getting back into the lineup.

Cartaya received two pieces of good news Thursday -- he was selected to the 2022 Futures Game and was also back in the lineup for Great Lakes after leaving last Sunday's contest due to an apparent hand injury. The backstop struck out twice in his first game back and three times the following day, but there's no indication that the hand issue is to blame. Cartaya is still posting a strong .292/.414/.542 slash line along with five homers, nine doubles and 17 RBI over 25 games at the High-A level this season.