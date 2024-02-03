Lamet signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Saturday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Lamet accumulated an awful 11.71 ERA and 2.35 WHIP across 27.2 innings in the majors last season. However, his numbers improved dramatically in the minors with a 2.70 ERA and 1.00 WHIP between the Rockies' and Red Sox's Triple-A affiliates. Lamet will certainly have to show more success before getting another shot in the majors, but the Dodgers organization has developed a reputation for reviving pitchers' careers.