May did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over 6.2 innings against the Padres. He struck out three.

May now ranks eighth in MLB with a 0.94 WHIP. The right-hander also now has four straight starts allowing two runs or less, and he never tosses less than five innings in a game. The 25-year-old is one of the most dependable options in the league heading his next tentative start against the Twins.