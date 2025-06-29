The Dodgers reinstated Henriquez (foot) from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Henriquez had been stuck on the IL all season while recovering from a metatarsal injury to his left foot, but he was cleared to begin a minor-league assignment May 29 and appears to have emerged from his 30-day rehab period in sound health. The Dodgers don't have room for the 23-year-old righty in the big-league bullpen, so he'll stick around at Oklahoma City, where he had made all 12 of his rehab appearances while logging a 6.75 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB in 12 innings.