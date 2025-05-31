Henriquez (foot) kicked off a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, independent writer Howard Cole reports.

Henriquez looked a bit rusty Thursday in his first rehab outing, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning. The right-handed reliever remains on the 60-day IL after suffering a left foot injury early this spring. Henriquez got his first taste of major-league action last year, posting a 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB over 3.1 innings during the regular season before allowing four runs over five frames across three playoff appearances.