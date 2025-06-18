Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Activated for season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers activated Sheehan (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Sheehan is set to make his season debut Wednesday against the Padres after completing his recovery from May 2024 Tommy John surgery. The right-hander made four rehab starts, posting a 3.97 ERA and 21:1 K:BB over 11.1 frames. Sheehan went 3.1 innings and threw 63 pitches in his last outing, so he's not stretched out for a full workload.
