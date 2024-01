The Dodgers intend to delay Walker Buehler's debut to the 2024 season to make sure he's strong for October, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Thus Sheehan and Gavin Stone Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register for the fifth starter's job to begin the season.

Sheehan might have a bright future, but his role beyond May with the Dodgers remains uncertain. Once Buehler is ready, the Dodgers will have Buehler, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Bobby Miller and James Paxton ahead of Sheehan. In the short-term that could be best for Sheehan as he tries to overcome allowing too many homers on his rising fastball.