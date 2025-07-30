Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Sheehan "might be" available to work in relief behind right-hander Shohei Ohtani in Wednesday's game against the Reds, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

For the first time since Ohtani made his 2025 debut as a pitcher June 16, the Dodgers aren't committed to having another hurler piggyback him, but he'll still be limited to four innings in his seventh start of the season while he continues to gradually increase his workload following his second career elbow surgery in September 2023. Sheehan had started in his previous two appearances with the Dodgers, but with Blake Snell (shoulder) likely to return from the 60-day injured list this weekend to give the team six healthy starters, Sheehan looks set to move to the bullpen for the time being. The right-hander will be available on four days' rest and should be capable of covering multiple innings behind Ohtani, if needed.