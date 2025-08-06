Sheehan (3-2) allowed two unearned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings to earn the win over the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Sheehan threw 49 of 76 pitches for strikes after making a 72-pitch relief appearance in his last outing. He's back in the rotation after the trade deadline, as the Dodgers shipped out Dustin May to the Red Sox. With the Dodgers using a six-man rotation, Sheehan's spot is likely safe at least until Roki Sasaki (shoulder) returns, which isn't imminent. Sheehan is at a 3.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB across 30 innings through seven outings (five starts) this season. The right-hander's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Angels.