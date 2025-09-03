Sheehan will start Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Shohei Ohtani had initially been listed as the Dodgers' starter, but Ohtani will instead serve only as the team's designated hitter Wednesday. Manager Dave Roberts had said previously that Sheehan's turn in the rotation would be skipped, but the plan evidently changed. Roberts should offer more clarity behind the decision later Wednesday.