Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Falls apart late vs. ChiSox

Sheehan (3-4) took the loss Sunday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight over five innings.

Sheehan showed much improvement from his previous outing, when he lasted just 1.1 innings and needed 49 pitches while allowing two earned runs. The right-hander was dominant early Sunday, holding Chicago scoreless through five innings while piling up eight strikeouts. Things unraveled quickly in the sixth, however, as Sam Antonacci led off the frame with a solo homer before a single and a double chased Sheehan from the game with no outs and a runner on second. Reliever Jack Dreyer was unable to strand the inherited runner, and Chicago ultimately scored six runs in the inning. Sheehan now sports a 4.76 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 72:17 K:BB across 64.1 innings and is scheduled to face Baltimore in his next start.