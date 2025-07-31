Sheehan (2-2) took the loss against the Reds on Wednesday, allowing three unearned runs on one hit and three walks while striking out five batters over 3.2 innings.

Shohei Ohtani (lower body) started and completed three innings, and after Anthony Banda took over for one frame, Sheehan entered in the fifth. The right-hander breezed through three scoreless innings before a pair of walks got him into trouble in the eighth. Sheehan almost got out of the inning, but Andy Pages dropped a foul ball that could have been the third out, and Cincinnati went on to score three times. Despite taking the loss, Sheehan impressed, racking up 15 strikes on his 72 pitches and notching five punchouts. The Dodgers are still figuring out their rotation with Blake Snell (shoulder) set to return Saturday, but that may not keep Sheehan from working as a starter moving forward, as the team is using a six-man rotation and Dustin May is headed to the bullpen, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.