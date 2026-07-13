Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Fans seven in no-decision

Sheehan did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk over 5.1 innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out seven.

Sheehan posted four shutout innings before running into some trouble in the fifth and sixth frames. The right-hander has struggled with the long ball at times but kept the Diamondbacks from leaving the yard, marking just the second time this season he has gone back-to-back starts without allowing a homer after also holding the Padres homerless in his previous outing. The 26-year-old will take a 4-6 record with a 4.81 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 93:26 K:BB across 82.1 innings (17 starts) into the All-Star break.