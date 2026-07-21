Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Lit up for six runs in loss

Sheehan (4-7) took the loss Monday against the Phillies, allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk in 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

Sheehan wasn't able to limit the damage when he got into trouble Monday, getting torched for four runs in the second inning and then two more in the sixth frame. The right-hander is without a quality start since June 1 in Arizona, and he matched season worsts in both hits and runs allowed Monday. Sheehan is set to close out a two-start week this weekend on the road against the Mets, holding a disappointing 5.13 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 99:27 K:BB over 87.2 innings.