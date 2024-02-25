Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Sheehan hasn't been throwing the past few days due to general body soreness, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It's not believed to be a serious concern, but the Dodgers are still illustrating some caution with the young right-hander early in camp. Roberts doesn't expect the issue to affect Sheehan's availability for the start of the regular season. The 24-year-old could earn a spot in the Opening Day rotation with Walker Buehler (elbow) having a delayed start to the campaign.