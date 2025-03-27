The Dodgers transferred Sheehan (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Noah Davis. Sheehan will be sidelined until around midseason as he continues his rehab from an internal brace procedure.
