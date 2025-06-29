Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Sheehan's next start will come with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. "He'll have another [start] with OKC and then at that point in time there might be some things happening," Roberts said.

Sheehan made a strong case to return to the majors in his most recent start with Oklahoma City on Wednesday, as he struck out 13 batters over six perfect frames. While the right-hander appears set to remain in the minors for another start, that may be partly to do with timing, as he's not eligible to return to the big club until the middle of next week. That said, Roberts left the door open for Sheehan to rejoin Los Angeles before long.