Sheehan did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Astros. He allowed one run on five hits and one walk over five innings with four strikeouts.

The 25-year-old right-hander looked sharp in this 80-pitch outing, as he averaged 96.1 mph on his fastball after sitting at 95.2 mph in his only other appearance June 18 against San Diego. The only run Sheehan allowed came on a sacrifice fly by Jose Altuve in the third. After dominating Triple-A with a 43.0 percent K-BB rate across 17.2 frames, Sheehan looks set to stick in the Los Angeles rotation. He will carry a 2.00 ERA and 10:1 K:BB across nine big-league innings into his next start, which is currently scheduled to be at San Francisco next weekend.