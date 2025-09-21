Sheehan allowed one hit and struck out 10 without walking a batter over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Sunday.

Sheehan had another excellent outing, going at least seven frames for the third time in his last five appearances. He's given up just four runs over 31.1 innings with a 42:7 K:BB in that span, but he wasn't able to get a win after Blake Treinen had a poor performance in the eighth inning. Sheehan lowered his ERA to 2.86 with a 0.97 WHIP and 86:22 K:BB through 72.1 innings across 14 outings (11 starts) this season. He is tentatively projected for one more start in the regular season, which would be in Seattle.