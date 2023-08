Stone was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

Stone pitched six innings of relief and picked up his first career win Sunday, but with that workload making him unavailable for a few days, the Dodgers decided to send him down to open up a spot for fellow pitcher Tyson Miller. Stone has not been particularly sharp this season, but he remains one of his team's top pitching prospects, and he will have a chance to rejoin the big club before the campaign comes to a close.