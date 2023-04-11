Nelson (elbow) threw Monday at Camelback Ranch and is closing in on a rehab assignment, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Nelson has been on the 15-day injured list since March 30 as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery, and the news out of Dodgers' camp has been promising for the right-hander. The club will likely re-evaluate Nelson on Tuesday following his latest throwing session to determine whether he's ready for live action.
More News
-
Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: Moved to 15-day IL•
-
Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: Fires scoreless inning•
-
Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: To open season on IL•
-
Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: Not a lock for Opening Day roster•
-
Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: Struggles in return to mound•
-
Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: No limitations this spring•